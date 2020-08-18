1/1
Gerald F. Carbaugh
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
York - Gerald F. Carbaugh, 89, entered into rest Saturday August 15, 2020 at his home.

He was the husband of the late Ruth A. (Schlosser) Carbaugh.

A celebration of life will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at Leo Independent Fire Company 201 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Burial will be in Dallastown Union Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Carbaugh was born May 8, 1931 in York, a son of the late Raphael and Loretta (Mullen) Carbaugh. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in

Dallastown and had been employed at Standard Register in York. He was a member of the Knights of St. Paul. the Viking AA, and Leo Independent Fire Company in Red Lion.

Gerald is survived by a son Gregory J. Carbaugh and his wife Cathy J.; a grandson Zachary J. Carbaugh; sisters Lorraine Knox, and Jackie Bork; nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alliance Fire and Rescue Services, 201 West Broadway Red Lion, PA 17356.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Leo Independent Fire Company
