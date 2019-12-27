|
Gerald Fultz
York - Gerald W. Fultz, 88, of York, died on December 26, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Lois J. (Myers) Fultz, together they celebrated 66 years of marriage. Born in Huntingdon, on August 11, 1931, he was the son of the late A. Russell and Edna (Wakefield) Fultz.
He was a graduate of Mount Union High School and Millersville University. In between, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Gerald was an elementary school teacher for the Eastern York School District. He was a member of Trinity U.C.C., Hellam where he was a Sunday school teacher for many years. He was an avid birder, spent 13 summers working in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado as a park ranger, drove ambulance; and was a member of the Navy Club of York.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Joe Fultz and his wife Deunna of York, Terry Fultz and his wife Carol of Huntingdon. Kimberly Carpio and her husband Gus of York; eight grandchildren Jeremy, Jamie, Matthew, Luke, Ashlee, Logan, Kristin and Andre; three great grandchildren Alexandria Fultz, Keegan Cartwright and Juliette Fultz and a brother Kenneth Fultz of Stroudsburg. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Karen and three brothers.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Trinity U.C.C., 200 East Market St., Hellam, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019