Gerald Geiman
York - Gerald V. "Gerry" Geiman, 87, of York and formerly of Hanover, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Ruth Anna (Caler) Geiman for 67 years.
Born July 14, 1931 in Hanover he was the son of the late Edgar V. and Hilda M. (Lease) Geiman.
Gerry was a member of Grace U.C.C., Hanover. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mr. Geiman was employed with Standard Register Co., York as a printer for 38 years retiring in 1992. He was an avid baseball and basketball fan playing in high school and industrial leagues. He then took up bowling and started golfing in his 40s. Gerry ran team play and was well known as "The Commissioner" of team play at the South Hills Golf Club, Hanover.
In addition to his wife Ruth, Gerry is survived by three children; Elizabeth Ann Klineyoung and her husband Kevin of York, Allen C. Geiman and his wife Patricia of York and Shane D. Geiman and his wife Sandra of Mt. Wolf; four grandchildren, Nicholas Geiman, Logan Geiman, Noah Geiman and Jordan Porter and her husband Jerquanderick; and two great grandchildren, Jakyin Cameron and Donavon Holmes.
He was preceded in death by his son, Byron C. Geiman and his brothers, Harold, Donald and Burnell Geiman.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Gerald Geiman will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Normandie Ridge Chapel, 1700 Normandie Dr., York, PA 17408 with Rev. David Brinker officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at a remembrance luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gerry may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 100 Fourth St., Hanover, PA 17331 or the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019