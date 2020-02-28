|
|
Gerald H. "Jerry" Ensminger
Red Lion - Gerald H. "Jerry" Ensminger, 90, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of the late Margaret R. "Peg" (Billett) Ensminger to whom he was married 68 years at the time of her death in August 2019.
Born in Marysville, PA, he was a son of the late Joseph D. and Maude R. (Smith) Ensminger. Gerald or better known as "Jerry" was a master carpenter, starting by building his first home in Dallastown in 1954 where he and his wife Peg lived for 50 years. He also built beautiful furniture as well. Jerry's occupation as an industrial engineer took him many places. His hobby of model railroading and building intricate and interesting HO layouts was something he enjoyed up until the time of his death. Jerry shared his hobby of playing golf with his wife Peg for many years and this hobby took them all over the country, playing on many courses throughout the United States. Retiring from ACCO and Teledyne, Inc. left Jerry and Peg time to be snowbirds in Florida, which they enjoyed for 17 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the Red Lion Lodge 649 and member of the Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Consistory, Tall Cedars of York, a member of the Zembo Sports Car unit and the Royal Order of Jesters and the York County Shrine Club. He was also a member of P.A.C.E., a Miata car owner touring club in York.
Jerry was an active member of St Paul's United Church of Christ in Dallastown, where he and Peg attended for the last 45 years
Jerry is survived by his two children Thomas M. Ensminger and wife Melissa of Red Lion and Susan E. Keeney of Lancaster; one grandson Matthew T. Ensminger and wife Jessica. He was preceded in death by a brother Joseph Ensminger.
A Celebration of Life Service for Jerry will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11AM at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 205 W. Main St. Dallastown with Rev. Dr. Christopher Rodkey officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation with Jerry's family will be held from 10-10:45am at the church. Masonic services will be held at 10:45am prior to the Celebration of Life Service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604 in his memory.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020