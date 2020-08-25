1/2
Gerald H. Hess

Gerald H. Hess

York - Gerald H. "Jamie" Hess, 47, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Tina M. (Kegerise) Hess.

Mr. Hess was born in York, February 10, 1973, son of Harvey S. Hess of Wrightsville and the late Constance I. (Fortney) Hess.

Jamie was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School, class of 1991. He was employed by Pleasant Acres as a maintenance mechanic. He attended Faith United Church of Christ. He was a member of the 13th Ward Political Club and the Vigilant Club.

Volleyball was in his blood and had coached the York High boys and girls volleyball teams. His passion was attending his daughters sporting events and enjoyed traveling.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his pride and joy, daughter, Kaitlyn T. Hess of York; a sister, Jill Yeager of York; a brother, Joel Hess and his wife, Andrea of York; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer (Hess) Degenhardt.

A Celebration of Life service will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's name to CSY Athletic Dept., 907 Greenbriar Rd., York, PA 17404 or to the UVF Athletic Dept., 1401 Charlestown Rd., Phoenixville, PA 19460.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
