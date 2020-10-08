Gerald Hougentogler, Sr.
Lower Windsor Twp. - Gerald Hougentogler, Sr., age 81, of Lower Windsor Township, died peacefully at the York Hospital on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born in Ironville, Lancaster County on June 21, 1939, he was the son of the late Frank B. and Jennie (Dommel) Hougentogler. Jerry was the loving husband of 62 years to Rose M. (Dietz) Hougentogler.
Jerry was a tow motor operator for Borg Warner, which later became York International. He retired from York International after more than 40 years of service. He was a member of the Columbia Fish and Game Association. In his earlier years, Jerry enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. Later in life he enjoyed watching shooting matches.
Jerry was an avid racing fan. He loved to watch the late #3 Dale Earnhardt and especially loved to watch the sprint cars on the dirt tracks. He could often be found at public auctions and flea markets looking for collectibles, particularly Hot Wheels cars and antique guns. Jerry enjoyed watching Clint Eastwood movies and Steelers Football. Above all, Jerry loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his sons Gerald Hougentogler, Jr., and his wife Tammy Jo of Wrightsville, Tony Lee Hougentogler, and his wife Pamela of Hellam Township, his sister Delores Elslager of Ironville, his grandchildren Jessica Miller, and her husband Mackie, Matt Hougentogler, and his wife Makenzie, Shanta Jones, and her husband Justin, and his great-granddaughter Braelyn Miller.
A viewing for Jerry will be held from 10:00 to 11:00am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. Following the viewing, a private family funeral service will be held with interment in Machpelah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402 (www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
).
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
.