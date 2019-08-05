|
Gerald L. Kinard
Springettsbury Twp - Gerald L. Kinard, age 74, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 8:38 AM Friday, August 2, 2019, at his residence.
Born January 8, 1945 in York, he was the youngest of 15 children of the late Lester and Sara A. (Husson) Kinard. He was retired from Caterpillar, Inc., and was a member of Jubilee Ministries in Red Lion.
Mr. Kinard is survived by a son, Troi L. Kinard, and his wife Angela, of York; a daughter, Heather A. Kennedy, and her husband Mark, of York; seven grandchildren, Jazmine, Taylor, Brandon, Derick, Destiny, Whitney, and Seth; and seven great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Mr. Kindard's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with Tom and Judy Sawmiller officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019