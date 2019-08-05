Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kinard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. Kinard


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald L. Kinard Obituary
Gerald L. Kinard

Springettsbury Twp - Gerald L. Kinard, age 74, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 8:38 AM Friday, August 2, 2019, at his residence.

Born January 8, 1945 in York, he was the youngest of 15 children of the late Lester and Sara A. (Husson) Kinard. He was retired from Caterpillar, Inc., and was a member of Jubilee Ministries in Red Lion.

Mr. Kinard is survived by a son, Troi L. Kinard, and his wife Angela, of York; a daughter, Heather A. Kennedy, and her husband Mark, of York; seven grandchildren, Jazmine, Taylor, Brandon, Derick, Destiny, Whitney, and Seth; and seven great grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Mr. Kindard's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019, at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with Tom and Judy Sawmiller officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be private.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now