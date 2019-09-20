|
|
Gerald L. Markle
Dover - Gerald L. Markle, 85, entered into rest at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Gloria J. (Krebs) Markle. The couple celebrated 62 years of marriage on February 23, 2019.
Born July 28, 1934 in North Codorus Township, Gerald was a son of the late Jacob H. and Florence (Sharp) Markle.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and had 30 years of service for J.E. Baker Company in York where he was an equipment operator and a member of the Quarter Century Club.
Family was first and most important to Gerald. It was important to him to celebrate life and each member of the family. Whether playing the card game of 500 or yard darts, his energy and love was always evident. He also loved meeting people and socializing in any setting. He was a member of the Penn Coachmen Motor Club and traveled in their motor coach as much as possible to see the country and meet people. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover where he served and was involved in bible studies. Always and forever a sports fan, whether cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, optimistically supporting the Philadelphia Phillies, or supporting our local York Revolution, he was faithful to his teams. He was a member of the Hawks Gunning Club and enjoyed the atmosphere and food which usually included dining with his children and grandchildren. Gerald will be greatly missed and yet we rejoice to have had so much time, love, and life with him.
In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by two daughters, Christine L. Ware and husband, Matthew of Mechanicsburg and Carol R. Saylor and husband, Matthew of York; two sons, Bradley D. Markle and wife, Mary of York and Phillip L. Markle of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren, Tanner and Lindsey Markle and Rebekah and Joshua Ware; two brothers, Dean Markle and Fred Markle; and a sister, Freda Stump. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Clair, Ralph, Vernon and Marlin Markle.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gerald's funeral at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover, where veteran's honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. The viewings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery, 5152 Stone Church Rd., Glenville. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Abby Leese.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover, PA 17315.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019