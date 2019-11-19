Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerald L. Stoner


1939 - 2019
Gerald L. Stoner Obituary
Gerald L. Stoner

York - Gerald L. Stoner, 80, entered into rest on November 16, 2019. Born on June 9, 1939 in York, Pa, he was the son of the late Dean P. and Florance (Hoffmaster) Stoner. Gerald worked as a truck driver for many years and went on to retire from Glen Moore Transport. He enjoyed riding motorcycles.

He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Lesia Stoner, Tammy Vega, Jerri Stoner, and Debra Stoner; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gladfelter Fuenral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Friends and family will be sharing memories. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
