Gerald N. CorneliusYork - Gerald N. "JC" Cornelius, 80, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at UPMC Memorial.He was born in Lewistown, PA on April 11, 1940, son of the late Gerald Cornelius and Greta Baker.JC graduated from Lewistown High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He most recently worked for Bon-Ton, Family Dollar, and York Fish & Oyster. He was a member of the West York VFW Post 8951 and West York Block Watch. JC loved playing the lottery, golfing, bowling, and dancing at the VFW with his girls....FIREBALL. He also enjoyed watching the Washington Football Team and the York Fish & Oyster Softball team..GO FISH SHUCK IT!! Most of all he enjoyed Sunday afternoon family dinners and sitting in daughter's garden.He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer A. Emig and her husband, Steven of York; son, Eric R. Cornelius and his wife, Paula of York; three grandchildren, Nicolas Emig and his companion, Haley Zadroga and her children, Nathan and Lilly, all of York, Brittney Rogerson and her husband, Michael Cooper of Las Vegas, NV, and Paul Rogerson and his fiancée, Emily Newman of Taneytown, MD.Following cremation, a Celebration of Life picnic will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Rocky Ridge Park (Pheasant Pavilion). All are welcome, children as well, please dress casual.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West York VFW, 1800 Andrew Street, York, PA 17404.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.