Gerald Strausbaugh

Gerald StrausbaughYork - Gerald A. Strausbaugh, age 85, passed away at home on August 21, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Geraldine J. Strausbaugh; together they shared 52 years of marriage.Gerald was born in York on July 21, 1935 and was the son of the late Fredrick H. and Markalleen A. (Gladfelter) Strausbaugh. He worked for many years as a police officer, constable, and eventually retired from P.H. Glatfelter Paper Company. He loved going out to eat and being around people.Gerald is survived by his 4 sisters; 1 brother; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Geraldine, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers; and 1 nephew.The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., of Spring Grove.