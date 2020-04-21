Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Geraldine Amelia (Gross) Easter


1926 - 2020
Geraldine Amelia (Gross) Easter Obituary
Geraldine Amelia (Gross) Easter

Shrewsbury - Geraldine Amelia (Gross) Easter, 93, passed away peacefully at home in Shrewsbury, PA on April 18, 2020. Born December 26, 1926 in Dover, PA, she was third of six children of the late Chauncey M. and Mary R. (Detter) Gross. Growing up, she was active in 4H and served as 1944 senior class president at Dover High. In early adult life she was pianist at Salem Lutheran Church in Dover. She graduated from Thompson's Business School and worked in a variety of jobs while doing payroll for her dad's construction business. She married John M. Easter and raised four children in York. She was an administrative assistant in the trust department at York's Hamilton Bank, retiring in 1992. Her husband died soon after. She then taught herself how to quilt, and liked to garden, play the piano, sew and bake pies. She enjoyed many trips and adventures with her children. Especially in her later years she was a happy person, quick to smile and laugh with a sparkle in her eye. Everyone loved her.

Geraldine is survived by her children: Bonnie Thibault of Minneapolis, MN; Ronald Easter Sr (wife Kathleen) of Shrewsbury; Randall Easter (wife Thu-Ha) of Loris, SC; and Gloria Easter, who lived with and took wonderful care of our mother and their little dog Molly. Geraldine has four grandchildren: Ron, Tom, Katlyn (husband Julian), and Brendon; and great-granddaughter Abigail. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Gross (wife Dodie) of Cross Keys, sister Jeanne Stouch of Shiloh, and sister-in-law Nancy Sprague of Lynn Haven, FL. She was predeceased by siblings Arthur Gross, Ruthanna Myers and Lorraine Bitting.

The family thanks staff at York Hospital Emergency Department, SICU and 5 South; Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster; and especially Visiting Angels of York. Mom's very special caregivers--Ruthann, Tracy, Barb, and others over the past nine years were truly Angels!

After cremation at John W. Keffer Funeral Home & Crematory, burial and celebration date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Visiting Angels, 1840 E. Market St, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
