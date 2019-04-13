|
|
Geraldine E. Slothower
Wellsville - Geraldine E. (Sweet) Slothower, 85, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was the wife of Harold D. Slothower to whom she was married for 67 years.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on January 13, 1934 in Fort Monroe, VA, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Catherine (Norris) Sweet. Geraldine was a loving mother and homemaker who enjoyed cooking for her family. She also enjoyed bird watching and her dogs.
Along with her husband, Harold, Geraldine is survived by four sons, Stephen Slothower of Wellsville, Rick Slothower and his wife, Darlene of Biglerville, Jeff Slothower and his wife, Paula of Dillsburg and Kenneth Slothower and his wife, Irene of Dover; eight grandchildren; and her sister, Hope Spangler of York. She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Sweet.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019