Geraldine Emig
Dover - Geraldine "Dolly" Emig, 91, of York, passed away at 6:55 PM, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dawson Emig who died on April 13, 2008.
Dolly was born May 10, 1927, in York and was the daughter of the late Harry and Mamie (Hilbert) Warner.
She was employed by AMP and the Seven Valleys Garment Factory. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Seven Valleys Fire Company, Ladies Auxiliary of the York New Salem Fire Company, Ladies Auxiliary of the Lutheran Home and St. Jacobs Lutheran Church in York New Salem where she was very active, often serving as a greeter.
Dolly is survived by her daughter Gail Rohrbaugh of Spring Grove; 4 grandsons, Jerry Baublitz, Glenn Baublitz, Timothy Rohrbaugh, Jr. and Todd Rohrbaugh; 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great granddaughters; and her sister, Phyllis Street of York. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Baublitz and her brothers, Lester Warner, Sherman Warner and Tommy Warner.
Her funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 17, 2019, at St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, 99 East George Street, York New Salem. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Sunday at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul Union Cemetery, Stoverstown. Officiating at the service will be her pastor The Reverend Lisa Hair. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Jacobs Lutheran Church, 99 East George Street, York New Salem, PA 17371 or to .
To share memories of Dolly please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019