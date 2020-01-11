|
|
Geraldine F. "Jerri" Groncki
New Freedom - Geraldine F. "Jerri" (McKenna) Groncki, 77, died Friday Jan.10, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Ronald F. Groncki, with whom she celebrated a 55th wedding anniversary on Aug 8, 2019.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA with Rev. Robert A. Yohe Jr, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Tuesday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock and from 9:45 to 10:45 AM Wednesday at the church.
Jerri was born July 8, 1942 in Baltimore and was a daughter of the late Francis X. McKenna Jr. and L. Delphine (Gelwicks) McKenna D'Antoni.
She graduated in 1960 from Seton Hall High School and in 1964 from Towson State University with a Degree in Education. She had been employed with the Baltimore City Schools in Early Childhood Education for several years.
She was currently serving on the Southern York County School Board, Glen Rock, a position she served for over 27 years and had served on the York County School of Technology School Operating Committee for 24 years. She also served as a State Regional Representative for the PSBA.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and enjoyed reading, crocheting and solving puzzles.
Besides her husband she leaves, four children, Scott K. Groncki of York, Randall C. Groncki and wife Alicia of Leesburg, VA, Christa M. Bryant and husband Donald of New Freedom, Alicia R. Bradley and husband Stephen of Purcellville, VA.; 10 grandchildren and a brother, Edward McKenna of New Freedom. She was predeceased by a brother Thomas Daniel McKenna.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southern York County School District Foundation Dollars for Scholars Chapter, PO Box 128, Glen Rock PA 17327.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020