Geraldine L. (Heiland) Stevens
Wrightsville - Geraldine L. (Heiland) Stevens, age 77, of Wrightsville, died peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Columbia on February 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Edna (Sprenkle) Heiland. Gerry was the loving wife of the late William A. Stevens, Sr., who died April 29, 2017.
Gerry was a cashier and floor stocker for Weis Markets at their Columbia store. Earlier in life she was the owner and operator of the former Heiland's Café, or "Shortes" as it was known to the folks of Wrightsville.
Gerry was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Wrightsville. She was very active at the church, serving on the music committee, the church council, and the flower committee. She was also a longtime member of the Wrightsville American Legion and the Wrightsville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Gerry was a lifelong resident of Hellam Street in Wrightsville and loved it. She enjoyed watching the annual Wrightsville Memorial Day Parade from her front porch and watching the fire trucks from Station 41 go by on their way to a rescue. Gerry was a caring and trusted friend, and known to help anyone in need. Above all, she loved her family, especially the time spent with her grandsons David Feltch and his wife Lisa and Daniel Feltch and his companion Bobbie and her great grandsons David, IV, Dillon and Cody.
In addition to her grandsons, Gerry is survived by her daughter Naomia "Omie" F. Joe, and her brothers Lloyd "Joe" Heiland, Jr. and William "Kain" Heiland. She was preceded in death by her beloved son William A. "Billy" Stevens, Jr. and her brother Elmer Heiland.
A service to celebrate Gerry's life will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville with Pastor Lawrence Cunnings officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00am until 1:00pm. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home for the service, those unable to attend may live stream the service at the funeral home's website (www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
) at 1:00pm on Thursday, and anytime on the website after that.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerry's memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 243 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
.