Geraldine M. Gladfelter
Springettsbury Twp - Geraldine M. Gladfelter, age 94, of York, died at 5:00 AM Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born January 22, 1925 in York, a daughter of the late Henry G. and Clara A. (Bertzfield) Gladfelter, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Gladfelter. She had worked as a book binder and journey person for publishing companies.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with The Rev. Beth Schlegel, Pastor of Saint Peter's Lutheran Church, officiating. Guests are invited to gather at the Pennsylvania Avenue entrance to the cemetery at 9:50 AM. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019