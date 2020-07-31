Geraldine M. Jones
York - Geraldine M. Jones, age 92, of York, died at 3:29 AM Friday, July 31, 2020, at Magnolias of Lancaster. She was the wife of the late Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Born March 19, 1928 in York, a daughter of the late Horace and Catherine (Sipe) Strine, and she was a member of Quickel Lutheran Church in Zion's View.
Mrs. Jones is survived by a son, Mark W. Jones, and his wife Dawn, of York; and one granddaughter, Courtney Jones. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Kerns.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Roy H. Stetler, IV, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Quickel Lutheran Church, 60 East Canal Road, York, PA 17406, Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or National Breast Cancer Coalition, 1010 Vermont Avenue, NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20005.