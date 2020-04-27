|
Geraldine Mae Landis
York - Geraldine Mae Landis, 92, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her residence.
She was the wife of the late Dale E. Landis.
Geraldine was born in York on March 6, 1928, daughter of the late Henry E. Unger, Sr. and the late Loretta Stine.
In her earlier years she worked for York Caramel Company and was a school crossing guard before becoming a full time homemaker.
Geraldine is survived by two daughters, Darlene Hamme and Kathy Gross and her husband, Dennis; three sons, David Landis and his wife, Susan, Edward Landis and his wife, Karena, and Douglas Landis; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother, Henry Unger, Jr.; and her sister, Judy Sipe. She was preceded in death by her son in law, Raymond Hamme; one brother and one sister.
Family was most important to Geraldine and she loved it when the family would get together for holidays and special occasions. She also enjoyed going to Roots Country Market every Tuesday, crossword puzzles and playing bingo every Friday night at the Reliance Fire Company with her sisters.
A private viewing will be held at Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home (West York) along with a private graveside service at Greenmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020