|
|
Geraldine Paradise
York - Geraldine "Gerry" Paradise, 90, entered into rest Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Frank W. Paradise.
A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Matthew Palkowski OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Paradise was born August 16, 1929 in Port Chester, New York, a daughter of the late Gerard A. and Mary (Cervasio) Satriale. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a graduate of Columbia University where she earned a degree in Dental Hygiene. She had been a volunteer at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. She devoted her life to her husband of 53 years, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her church.
She was the true matriarch of the family and her love emanated to all she knew.
Gerry is survived by her children Mary Snyder and her husband Gregory, Regina Ogden and her husband Tom, William Paradise and his wife Teresa, Gerard Paradise and his wife Ronda, Gloria Munchel and her husband Bryan; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister Theresa Satriale.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen 331 S. George St., York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019