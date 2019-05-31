|
Geraldine R. Boring
York - Geraldine R. (Densel) Boring, 80, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown. She was the wife of the late George Boring Sr.
Mrs. Boring was born in York on August 13, 1938, daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Klinedinst) Densel.
She retired from York Mail Services.
Gerry is survived by her children: Jeff Boring, Tom Boring, Judy Mitzel, Gary Boring, Steve Boring, Ken Boring, George Boring Jr. and Eugenia Zaborowski. She is also survived by granddaughter Christy Spangler; numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several siblings.
There will be a time of visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh).
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019