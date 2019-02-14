|
|
Geraldine R. Glass
York - Geraldine Romaine Redding Glass joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on February 12, 2019. Born August 30, 1934, the daughter of the late John Redding and Elizabeth Mantilla Ruppert Redding Julius. She was also the step-daughter of the late Paul Julius and was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel Redding.
Geraldine was joined in marriage May 14th, 1955 to George D. Glass, with whom she celebrated 56 anniversaries. Together they raised four children, the late Georgia Sue Heindel, late wife of Jess J. Heindel; Pamela E. Noel, wife of Arthur A. Noel; Lorrie A. Boyer, wife of Robert E. Boyer; and John D. Glass husband of Anna King Glass.
Nan or "Nanny" as she was so fondly known, enjoyed 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, who will all miss her presence and smiling face.
Geraldine loved swimming with her grandchildren and was their number one fan in all their activities. She also loved country music and sharing time with family and friends.
She enjoyed working over the years and was employed by York College of PA, Dover Area School District, Pfaltzgraff, and owned her own restaurant in the New Eastern Market in the 1980s.
The family would like to thank family and friends for their love and support of Geraldine, especially over the last years of her life.
A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 6084 West Canal Road Abbottstown. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. At the church with Rev. Timothy D. Marcoe as celebrant. Burial will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to SLK Foundation 4951 North Sherman St. Mt Wolf, PA 17347. Contact (717) 515-0201. This is an organization which helps families of children with special needs, an association near and dear to Geraldine's heart.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019