Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
More Obituaries for Germaine Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Germaine Smith


1943 - 2019
Germaine Smith Obituary
Germaine Smith

York - Germaine Yvonne (Gallant) Smith, age 75, passed away on June 14, 2019 at the Margaret E. Moul Home in York, PA.

Germaine was born in Queens, NY on September 12, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Alfred J. and Germaine (Gaumond) Gallant. She loved the Lord, her family and enjoyed volunteering for Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

She is survived by her daughters, Theres & Joe Alfano III of York and Genevieve DeRosa of Dover; her son Terry Smith Jr.; 6 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She is also survived by her sisters Edna Irwin and Yvonne Bates. She was predeceased in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Following Cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 21st from 3:00 pm to 4:00pm at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Melvin Matson officiating. For those not able to attend you are welcome afterwards to The Alfano's 2750 Olde Field Drive, York, PA 17408.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to help defray funeral costs c/o Theres Alfano, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 17, 2019
