Gertrude K. Beck
Gertrude K. Beck

Manchester - Gertrude K. Beck, age 84, formerly of Manchester, died at 9:09 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence in York. She was the wife of the late Roy C. Beck, Jr.

Born May 29, 1936 in York, a daughter of the late Robert and Rosella (Rouscher) Trimmer, she had worked as a dress maker for 30 years.

Mrs. Beck is survived by a daughter, April Edleblute, of Manchester; a son, Robert C. Trimmer, and his wife Malisa, of Lewisberry; seven grandchildren, Jeffery, Savanna, Lars, Robert, Adam, Christine, and Nicholas; three step grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, and Benjamin; 11 great grandchildren; a brother, Earl; and two sisters, Terry and Mary Jane. She was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Pfeiffer; three brothers, Martin, Butch, and Robert; and two sisters, Betty and Rose.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
