Gertrude K. BeckManchester - Gertrude K. Beck, age 84, formerly of Manchester, died at 9:09 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence in York. She was the wife of the late Roy C. Beck, Jr.Born May 29, 1936 in York, a daughter of the late Robert and Rosella (Rouscher) Trimmer, she had worked as a dress maker for 30 years.Mrs. Beck is survived by a daughter, April Edleblute, of Manchester; a son, Robert C. Trimmer, and his wife Malisa, of Lewisberry; seven grandchildren, Jeffery, Savanna, Lars, Robert, Adam, Christine, and Nicholas; three step grandchildren, Hannah, Emily, and Benjamin; 11 great grandchildren; a brother, Earl; and two sisters, Terry and Mary Jane. She was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Pfeiffer; three brothers, Martin, Butch, and Robert; and two sisters, Betty and Rose.Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.