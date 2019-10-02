Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
2500 Pine Grove Road
York, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
2500 Pine Grove Road
York, PA
Gianoula Avgeriou


1939 - 2019
Gianoula Avgeriou Obituary
Gianoula Avgeriou

York - Gianoula D. "Joann" Avgeriou, 80, of York, died on September 29, 2019 at Manor Care - Kingston Court. Born in Nafpaktos, Neoxori, Greece on March 5, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Dimitrios and Magdalene (Liazis) Papakostas.

Immigrating to the United States in 1971, she was a seamstress and a homemaker. Joann loved cooking and baking but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina Polychronis and her husband, Athan of York and Magdalene McWatters and her husband, Patrick of York; four granddaughters, Vasiliki, Ioanna, Dimitra, and Ioanna; and five brothers and sisters, Panagiota, Vasiliki, John, Nick, and Kostas.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York with Father Andrew N. Tsikitas officiating. A viewing will be held Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York, PA 17403.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
