Gilbert B. Zink
York - Gilbert B. Zink, 60, of York, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. He was the husband of Melody Barnett Zink with whom he was married 39 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Dale Keller and Beatrice Zink who survives.
A retired truck driver, he was employed for 22 years at A. Duie Pyle Transportation Co. He was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed fishing and hunting, but enjoyed being with his family and friends the most, especially his granddaughters.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Lynette Zink; Zachary Zink; Arron Zink and five granddaughters.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia PA 17512. If desired, contributions in Gilbert's memory may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020