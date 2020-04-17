|
Gilbert L. "Gil" "Boo" Turnbaugh
Parkton - Gilbert Leroy "Gil" "Boo" Turnbaugh, 48, of Parkton, MD died April 12, 2020.
Born February 7, 1972 in York, PA to the late George Gilbert Turnbaugh and Ellen (Arnold) Harrold and step-father Bob Carter.
He is survived by his fiancée Angela Brenneman, sons Kyle Heiland, Luke and Noah Brenneman, and step-sons Brandon and Cameron Brenneman; maternal siblings Kenny and wife Missy Turnbaugh, Joyce and husband Chris Loyd, Linda and husband Tom, James Turnbaugh, Kevin and wife Missy Turnbaugh, Kathy Harrold, Raymond Harrold, step-brother Joey Harrold. Gilbert is also survived by his paternal siblings Wayne Turnbaugh, Vicky Turnbaugh, LeeAnn Turnbaugh and fiancé Robbie Huntsman; numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Gil was preceded in death by Crystal Turnbaugh and Darlene Turnbaugh.
Gilbert was a loving father and partner, compassionate son, and good friend. He was a "Jack of all trades, master of none". He enjoyed fishing, walks, hiking, gardening, camping and being outdoors with his family. He enjoyed all sports, especially watching the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Orioles.
Due to public health concerns, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. 2nd St, New Freedom, PA 17349, is assisting the family during this time. A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The University of Maryland PICU Guldelsky 4th floor 22 South Green Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 or The John's Hopkins PICU Bloomsburg 4 South 1800 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD 21287.
