Giuseppa Rappa
York - Giuseppa (Lucido) Rappa "Pina", age 69, passed away peacefully, at home, with her family by her side, on April 29, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Giovanni Rappa, who passed away in 2011.
Giuseppa was born in Carini Italy on May 15, 1950 and was the daughter of the late Antonio and Vita (Nania) Lucido. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in York and worked as the manager of Genova's Restaurant in Spring Grove for many years.
Giuseppa was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and had many other hobbies, she cherished her family and the time she spent with her grandchildren the most.
She is survived by her daughters Romina Rappa Erlemeier and her husband David of Spring Grove and Tiziana Rappa Myers and her husband Chris of York; her beloved grandchildren Christian and Giuliana and her sister Vita Grippi and her husband Frank. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID 19 guidelines, services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020