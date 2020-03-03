|
|
Gladys Altland
Spring Grove - Gladys M. (Forry) Altland age 93, passed away at home, with her family by her side on March 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Amos N. Altland Jr., who passed away in 2011.
Gladys was born in High Mount PA on May 28, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Harry Forry and B. Elizabeth (Hershey) Forry. She was a member of Olde Paths Baptist Church.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters, Harry (Butch) N. Altland and wife Deborah of Spring Grove, Larry L. Altland and wife Velma of York, and Amos (Bill) Altland III and wife Diane of Spring Grove; her daughters Catherine E. Altland and husband Carl (Tim) of Spring Grove and Candace M. Altland-Booz of York; 15 Grandchildren, 4 Step-Grandchildren, and many Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Evelyn Zartman, Idella Sponseller, Delores Rehmyer and her brother John Forry. She was predeceased by her brother Harry Forry Jr., her sisters Mary Jane Snyder, Gertrude Bish, her son-in-law William Booz and her great grandson Chase Altland.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Johnny Edman officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service, next to her husband, at St. Paul Union Cemetery in Stoverstown. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10AM-11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Asana Hospice, 4813 Jonestown Rd., Suite 201, Harrisburg PA 17109 or the N. Codorus Township Fire Co., 4012 Salem Rd. Spring Grove PA 17362.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020