Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Gladys Bentzel Obituary
Gladys Bentzel

Red Lion - Gladys R. Bentzel, 92 of Red Lion died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Stewart W. Bentzel.

Born April 23, 1927 in York County, she was the daughter of the late C. Earl and Viola (Sechrist) Ludwig.

Mrs. Bentzel was a member of St. Paul's (Chapel) U.M. Church, Red Lion. She was retired from Dentsply International and was a member of the Dentsply 25 Year Club. She later worked part-time at York Tent & Awning. She was also a volunteer at York Area Agency of Aging.

She is survived by three sons: Edward Bentzel and his wife, Kathleen of Acworth, GA, Kim Bentzel of York and Kevin Bentzel and his girlfriend, Heidi of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren: Aaron, Samantha and her husband Caleb, Schuyler and Cameron and one brother, Clarence "Click" Ludwig of Red Lion, husband of the late Lois, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.

A funeral service to celebrate Gladys' life will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at 11:00 am at Chapel Church; 3050 Cape Horn Rd. in Red Lion with her pastor, Brendan Hock officiating. Interment will follow in Heiland View Cemetery. A time to gather and share memories will also be on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the start of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's (Chapel) Church Building Fund; 3050 Cape Horn Rd.; Red Lion, PA 17356.

Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown. To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 10, 2019
