|
|
Gladys F. Rehmeyer
New Freedom - Gladys F. Rehmeyer,95, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday April 12, 2020 at Cross Keys Village The Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. She was the wife of the late Wilbur A. Rehmeyer who passed in 2014, they had celebrated 71 years of marriage prior to his death.
She was born November 4, 1924 in Hartford County, Maryland. The daughter of the late Orie and Nora (Fritz) Shaffer.
Gladys worked as a seamstress in Shrewsbury and later as an inspector for American Insulator Corp. in New Freedom.
Gladys is survived by two daughters: Lynn Parker of Loganville and New Oxford, Debra Goodfellow and her husband Rick of New Freedom, two grandchildren M. Scott (Harry) Harris of Leader Heights and Mathew Harris of Leader Heights, a sister Norma Wood and her husband Newman of New Freedom.
A private Rite of Christian Burial will take place in New Freedom Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Cross Keys Village The Brethren Home Community c/o Good Samaritan Fund 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020