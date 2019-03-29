|
Gladys Graybill
York - Gladys E. (Beaver) Graybill, 96, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Graybill.
Services for Mrs. Graybill are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on August 4, 1922 in York, she was the daughter of the late Albert O. and Mabel M. (Spickler) Beaver. Gladys was a 1940 graduate of Willian Penn High School. Upon graduation, she worked at the York Corporation from 1941-1948, Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Company for 12 years, Diet Workshop of Harrisburg for 20 years and several years part time at Barley Townhouse. She was also an executive secretary for the York Association of Life Underwriters for 20 years from 1963-1983.
Mrs. Graybill was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, member of AARP Chapter 14, Half Century, Rose Sunshine, St. James Seniors and September House.
Mrs. Graybill is survived by two daughters, Paula A. Muller and her husband, William of York and Pamela S. Streiff and husband, James of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Melissa A. Strauss and husband, Matt of Lancaster, Joshua Streiff and wife, Autumn of Lebanon and Erik Streiff of Lebanon; one great granddaughter, Mariah Streiff; a niece; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her son and her brother.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St., York, PA 17401.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019