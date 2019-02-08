Gladys Leese



Spring Grove - Gladys J. (Loose) Leese, "Great Grandma Sweetie Pie" age 93, passed away on February 6, 2019 at Cross Keys Village at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. She was predeceased by her husband Sterling K. Leese in 1996.



Gladys was born in Menges Mills on March 18, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Ervin M. and Bessie E. (Myers) Loose. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of St. Peter Lischey's United Church of Christ in Spring Grove. She was also a former treasurer of Boy Scouts Troop #30.



She is survived by her son Ronald Leese and wife Sara of Spring Grove; her grandchildren Benjamin Leese and wife Abigail and Abbie Jensen and husband Reidar; her great grandchildren Timothy, Pippin Jane and Oscar; her sister Treva (Loose) Leese of the Brethren Home and her brother Charles Loose. She was predeceased by her brother Rev. John Loose in 1987.



A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Nicarry Meetinghouse at the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford with Pastor Marjorie Lauver. Interment will be held privately by the family at St. Peter Lischey's Church Cemetery in Spring Grove.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford PA 17350.



