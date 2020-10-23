1/1
Gladys M. Slaseman
Gladys M. Slaseman

Newberry Township - Gladys M. Slaseman, age 89, of Newberry Township, York Haven, died at 9:25 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Theodore E. Slaseman.

Born March 22, 1931 in York Haven, a daughter of the late Grant and Violet (Edleblute) Mansberger, she most recently worked for PADE and prior to that for F&S Transportation as a van driver.

Mrs. Slaseman is survived by three daughters, Freda A. Elliott, and her husband Wayne, of York, Faye J. Slaseman, of York Haven, and Darlene K. Bierly, and her husband Ronald, of Wrightsville; two grandchildren, Tracy Yost, and her husband Eric, and Duane Elliott, and his wife Lindsay; two great grandsons, Brogan Elliott and Edvin Yost; and three sisters-in-law, Sandy Mansberger, Marian Mansberger, and Nancy Slaseman. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Gerald Mansberger; and a brother-in-law, Harvey Slaseman.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with The Rev. Stephany Sechrist officiating. Viewing will be 1:30-2:00 PM. The family kindly asks that masks be worn. Private burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406, or to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.

KuhnerEquities.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

