Gladys M. Stoltzfus
Dallastown - Gladys M. "Peggy" Stoltzfus, 81, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 12:40 AM. She was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Stoltzfus, Sr. to whom she was married for 61 years.
A Celebration of Life Tribute service will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with her pastor, The Rev. Ron Doverspike officiating. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place is in charge of arrangements.
Born January 3, 1936, at York Hospital, a daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Koons) Gohn; she was a Red Lion High School graduate - Class of 1956. Mrs. Stoltzfus was employed with the York County Court System, first by the District Attorney's office and then she became an executive legal secretary for Judges' James E. Buckingham until his retirement, upon which time she was the personal secretary for President Judge Robert I. Shadle until his death.
A member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion for 46 years, she was active in many Church activities; including small group Bible studies in her home, working with programs hosting [email protected], secretary and treasurer for her Sunday school class, The Four Fold Friends and helped in the greeting for the Church services. She was always there for her family and friends.
Peggy is survived by two daughters, Lesa Michel of California and Lena A. Vebares of Delaware; one son, Kenneth R. Stoltzfus, Jr. and his wife Dena of Bedford, PA; eight grandchildren, Melissa, Teresa, Laura, Karla, Derek, Nicole, Taylor and Marley; five great grandchildren, Brayden Joseph, Landon, Kenzly, Kayden and Brayden Jack; two brothers, Spencer and James Gohn of Red Lion; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Fl., York, PA 17401 or to Bethany U.M. Church, 121 W. Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356.
Peggy was generous, loving, spirit-filled and the light of family and friends.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020