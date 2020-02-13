|
|
Glen H. Heidlebaugh, Sr.
Spring Garden Twp. - Glen H. Heidlebaugh, Sr., age 81, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 4:10 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Simmons) Heidlebaugh.
Born August 14, 1938 in York, he was the son of the late Oliver H. "Bill" and Marie A. (Kilburn) Heidlebaugh. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from York College, and had worked as an accountant and landlord, and in earlier years as a bail bondsman.
Mr. Heidlebaugh is survived by two sons, Craig A. Heidlebaugh, and his companion Wendy Brashears, of York, and Glen H. Heidlebaugh, Jr., and his companion Lori Noga, of York. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Gloria M. Myers.
Private funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 900 Walnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19107.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020