|
|
Glen Richard Rider
Red Lion -
Glen Richard Rider, 80, of Red Lion, went from life to Life Eternal on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 6:35pm at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia Ann (Hall) Rider with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.
He was born in York on July 24, 1939 and was the son of the late Richard D. and Elmyra I. (Swords) Rider. Glen was a maintenance mechanic and was most recently employed with General Dynamics until his retirement in 2008. He was an avid woodworker who enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, fishing, camping, motorcycling and animals. Glen was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Red Lion.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Glen's life will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Besides his wife, he leaves behind two sons, Darryl Rider and wife Jennifer of Dallastown and Robert Rider and wife Debra of Red Lion. He is the loving grandfather of Danielle S. Mahan and husband, Jason, of New Jersey, Jackie A.Young and husband, Adam, of Ohio and Nicole R. Veseth and husband, Travis, of York and great grandfather of Blake, Tyler and Catherine. He is the sibling of Norma J. McPherson of Red Lion, his nieces and nephews, and daughter in law Tracy Ann (McKnight) Rider of Red Lion. Glen was preceded in death by his son, Steven Scott Rider on February 16, 2020.
Glen was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020