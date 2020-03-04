|
Glen Richard Rider
Red Lion - A Memorial Service for Glen has been set for Saturday, March 21st, from 1-4 pm at St. John's United Church of Christ, 161 N. Main St., Red Lion. A brief time of Prayer and Remembrance will begin at 1 pm, led by his pastor, Rev. David D. Tietje,, followed by a visitation. Please enter from the rear, into the Fellowship Hall. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, assisted the family with the arrangements.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 21, 2020