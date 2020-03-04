Services
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
161 N. Main St.
Red Lion, PA
Glen Richard Rider


1939 - 2020
Glen Richard Rider

Red Lion - A Memorial Service for Glen has been set for Saturday, March 21st, from 1-4 pm at St. John's United Church of Christ, 161 N. Main St., Red Lion. A brief time of Prayer and Remembrance will begin at 1 pm, led by his pastor, Rev. David D. Tietje,, followed by a visitation. Please enter from the rear, into the Fellowship Hall. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, assisted the family with the arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 21, 2020
