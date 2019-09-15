|
Glenda M. Bricker
York - Glenda M. Bricker, 86, died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Brunswick at Longstown. She was the wife of the late Clair A. Bricker who died July 13, 1996.
Services for Mrs. Bricker are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on January 19, 1933 in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late Glenn and Mary (Harris) Barger. Glenda was an office manager at A & P Supermarket.
Mrs. Bricker was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion. In her spare time, she was an avid antique collector.
Mrs. Bricker is survived by two sons, William Houser of Dallastown and Alan Houser and his wife, Sharon of English Center; two daughters, Deborah Reed and her husband, Michael of York and Marsha Hersey and her husband, Phil of Felton; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Aurand and her husband, Boyd of Lewistown; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite in Glenda's memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019