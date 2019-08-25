Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Glenda R. Denton


1952 - 2019
Glenda R. Denton Obituary
Glenda R. Denton

Red Lion - Glenda R. (Lighty) Denton, 67, was a devoted wife to her late husband, Lonnie D. Denton, Sr. whom she was married to for 30 years before his passing in 2000. Days before her passing, she began talking about celebrating her late husband's birthday. In the end, she went to be by his side on Thursday, August 22, 2019; what would have been his 72nd birthday.

Born on May 21, 1952 in Columbia, PA, she was a daughter of the late Walter F., Sr. and Dorothy (Wallace) Lighty. Glenda worked for 42 years as a senior sales representative for Tate's Access Flooring Inc. She attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she was a youth group leader. Glenda was a Den Mother for Pack 28 and was apart of many bowling groups. She hosted foreign exchange students from France and Spain. Glenda enjoyed spending her time with her family, traveling, going to the beach, camping, fishing, boating, and riding motorcycles.

Glenda is survived by two sons, Lonnie D. Denton, Jr. and wife, LaDonna and Christian P. Denton and wife, Michelle; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Walter F. Lighty, Jr.; 3 sisters, Linda Glass, Lovella 'Sis' Snell, and Cheryl Reincke, and her goldendoodle, Ardie. She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Donald Sheffer and grandson Alec Denton.

A funeral service will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Fillmore. A viewing will be from 9-11 AM, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, in memory of Glenda Denton, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
