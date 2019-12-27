|
Glendon I. Cooper
Elizabethtown - Glendon I. Cooper "Coop" 89, went to be with the lord Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.
Glendon was born January 3, 1930 in Worcester, MA the son of the late Oliver L and Ina L (Reed) Cooper. He attended Westboro High School.
He served as a gunners mate in the US Navy during the Korean War and was employed as a lineman with Met-Ed for 36 years. He served as a captain in the Civil Air Patrol for 15 years.
He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, White Rose Lodge 706.
His favorite pastime was playing Skip-bo with friends.
Glendon was the husband of the late Dorothy R. (Smith) Cooper.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Decker of York, son Gary Cooper of Wrightsville; son Jeffrey Cooper of Manheim; stepson Donald Smith of York; stepson David Smith of Port St. Lucie, FL; stepdaughter Patricia Lauer of York; grandson Chris Decker of New Freedom; grandson Jason Decker of Lexington, SC; granddaughter Redina wife of Mike Ebersole, York; grandson Steve Cooper of Manchester; granddaughter Alyssa Cooper of Glen Burnie, MD ; granddaughter Ashyln Cooper of Tampa, FL; grandson Vincent Lauer of York; granddaughter Tricia Burrow of Wichita, KS and granddaughter Missy Parks of Owings Mills, MD plus 14 great grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by his sister Muriel Nugent of Worcester, MA.
His remains will be placed at Fort Indiantown Gap.
The John W Keffer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. East York is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019