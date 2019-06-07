Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Glenn D. Coble Obituary
Glenn D. Coble

Dover - Glenn D. Coble, 91, entered into rest at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at ManorCare North. He was the husband of the late Betty R. (Gettys) Coble. They were married 66 years.

Born June 29, 1927 in Dover Township, he was a son of the late Charles L. and Laura A. (Bowersox) Coble.

Glenn was a US Navy veteran. He worked as a painter for Owen Shoemaker and was previously employed by Dentsply. He was a member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God in York.

Glenn is survived by a daughter, Loretta M. Crone of York; two sons, Stanley Coble and wife, Leda and Thomas Coble, all of San Antonio, TX; and several grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters and four brothers.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Glenn's funeral at 11a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Nathan Shaffer, pastor of Shiloh God's Missionary Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh God's Missionary Church, 2300 Sunset Lane, York, PA 17408; or Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 2160 Roosevelt Ave., York, PA 17408.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 7, 2019
