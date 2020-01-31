|
Glenn E. Flaharty
Hellam - Glenn E. Flaharty, 88, of Hellam, died on January 29, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Maryann R. (Knaub) Flaharty of Hellam; together they celebrated 69 years of marriage. Born in East Prospect on July 28, 1931, he was the son of the late Preston D. and Tressa D. (Bayman) Flaharty.
He was a Conrail Freight Conductor. Glenn also served in the U.S. Navy.
Glenn was a member of the Longstown U.M. Church, the Hawk Gunning Club, the Yorkana Fire Company, Loyal Order of the Moose Chickies Rock Lodge # 307; the Kreutz Creek Valley Post 7045 and the Susquehanna Fish and Game Club. He was also a member of the Riverside Lodge #503 F&AM of Wrightsville, York Forest No. 30, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Temple, Scottish Rite Club and the Square Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Gregory E. Flaharty and his wife, Carol of Hellam, Keith A. Flaharty and his wife, Melanie of Hellam, Leeanna M. Wiesman and her husband, Jon of Hellam, and Kristie S. Flaharty of Hellam; eight grandchildren, Sara, Gregg, Brett, Christopher, Courtney, Colby, Zachary, and Westley and five great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York with Pastor Laura Holtzapple officiating. Viewings will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. both at the funeral home. A Masonic Service conducted by his lodge will be held Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020