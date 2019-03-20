Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
YORK - Glenn E. Heilman, 81, of York, passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.

He was born May 31, 1937 in York, and was the son of the late William and Fairy (Beard) Heilman.

Glenn is survived by his daughters, Penny Heilman of York, Tina Neff and her companion Terry Haring of Manchester and two grandchildren Ryan and Sarah; his brothers Bill Heilman and his wife June of Emigsville; Wayne Heilman of Newberrytown; his sisters, Virginia Witmer of York, and Mary Shearer and her husband Chris of Manchester. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence Heilman, Warren Heilman, Clyde Heilman, and Leroy Heilman, and his sisters, Helen Heilman, Beatrice Tresselt, Elsie Davin, and Ruth Kann.

He was the companion of Janet Zeigler of York for over 35 years, her daughter, Karen Boeckel and her husband, William of Felton; her son Jeff Zeigler and his wife, Cindy of Manchester, and her grandchildren, Michael, Ben, Amy, Adam and Jimmy.

He graduated from Central High School in York. He was employed by ESAB, formerly Chemtron and Alloy Rods for over 43 years before retiring. He was a member of the Wago Club in Mount Wolf. He was a very kind and giving person. One of Glenn's favorite things to do was trapping turtles and making turtle soup.

His funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Suburban Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be Reverend David Slautterback.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider making a donation in Glenn's memory to the National Polycystic Kidney Foundation, P.O. Box 87847 Kansas City, MO 64187-1847 or call 800-753-2873 or email at [email protected]

To share memories of Glenn please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
