Glenn E. Keeney
York - Glenn Eugene Keeney, 84, of York, passed away on August 6, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Brenda L. (Winters) Keeney, with whom he celebrated a 61st wedding anniversary on March 29th.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday August 10, 2019 at New Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1873 New Fairview Church Rd, York, PA 17403, with Pastor Paul Bentzel officiating. A viewing being held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.
Mr. Keeney was born on August 9, 1934 and was a son of the late Speed E. and Esther (Markey) Keeney.
Glenn retired from West York School District.
He was a member of New Fairview Church of the Brethren, where he enjoyed playing softball for the church and loved to watch his grandsons play sports. Glenn was known for his "Keeney Grin," that will be missed by so many.
Glenn enjoyed going to Potter County, Pa. with his cousins. What he enjoyed even more, was going to Bethany Beach, DE, he loved the ocean and riding the waves with his grandsons when they were little.
In Addition to his wife Brenda, he is survived by a daughter Patsy J. Geiselman and her husband Bruce of York; a grandson Andrew J. Geiselman of York; three brothers, Speed E. Keeney, Jr. of Spring Grove, Robert Keeney of TN, and Richard Keeney of CA; and two sisters Betty Ilyes of York and Donna Binner of CA. He was predeceased by a grandson Brandon J. Geiselman and a brother Gene Keeney.
The family wishes to extend their thankfulness to Wellspan Cardiology, the Cardiologists, the nurses, and to the Heart Failure Clinic that have worked with Glenn over the last 30 years. Also, a thank you to Asana Hospice Care for their kindness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Fairview Church of the Brethren Missions Fund, 1873 New Fairview Church Rd, York, PA 17403
condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019