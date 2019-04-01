Glenn E. Lefever



Dover Twp - Glenn E. Lefever, age 76, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 8:15 AM Friday, March 29, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Ginny Lefever.



Born September 28, 1942 in York, he was the son of the late Leander and Ruth (Bortner) Lefever.



My obituary is a loving farewell to everyone who touched my life. Warm hugs and kisses to my wife Ginny, Kelly and Andy, Lindsey, Damien and Renea, Cameron and John. I would also like to say goodbye to my brothers and sisters and their families.



I have been fortunate to have a full life of experiences, being loved, having loved, a gratifying life of accomplishments, and the warmth of close friendships (you know who you are).



I would like everyone to celebrate my life in your own fashion. Smile as you recall a funny memory or a great adventure we shared. Ginny and the family will extend an invitation to a celebration of life at a later date where you can share your stories, or not.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.



Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.



