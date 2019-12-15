Resources
Glenn E. Miller Sr.

Glenn E. Miller Sr. Obituary
Glenn E. Miller, Sr.

Mount Wolf - Glenn E. Miller, Sr., 67, entered into rest Friday December 13, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Mary E.(Lantz) Miller.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Miller was born January 14, 1952 in Williamsport, a son of the late George E. and Joleen (Cowher) Miller. He had been employed as a truck driver. He loved fishing, taking care of his lawn and picking on his grandchildren.

Glenn is survived by his children Glenn E. Miller, Jr. and his wife Sabrina Lutz, Stacy Klein and her husband James Klein; grandchildren Frank Pollins, Victoria Klein and Tristan Miller; Great grandson Jonah Wayne. Brothers and sister Georgine(Miller) Fleming, Gye Miller and Gene Miller.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
