Glenn E. "Rudy" Rudisill
York, - Glenn E. "Rudy" Rudisill, 82 of York, PA, died at his residence on July 27, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy (Summers) Rudisill with whom he would have observed their 57th wedding anniversary on July 28th, 2019.
Born July 23, 1937 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Elmer G. and Anna (Buchmeyer) Rudisill.
Glenn was the former owner/operator of Rudisill's Auto Body in York.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves during Peacetime. Glenn was a member of the York County Racing Club, Lewes Yacht Club, Baily Run Hunting and Social Club in Potter County, Potter County Snow Mobile Club and the Shiloh American Legion Post #791
In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by his daughter, Debra Beaverson and her husband Robert of York, PA.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market St. York, PA 17404. Public viewings will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday August 1, 2019 and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. At the request of the family and in honor of Glenn, please wear a racing shirt or car shirt. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with graveside military rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or to the York County Racing Club, 4155 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17404.
Glenn's immediate family wishes to extend their gratitude to family, friends and ComForCare Home Care for their help during this journey.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 30, 2019