Glenn E. "Rudy" Rudisill
York, PA - Glenn E. "Rudy" Rudisill, 82 of York, PA, died at his residence on July 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market St. York, PA 17404. Public viewings will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday August 1, 2019 and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or to the York County Racing Club, 568 Yale St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019