Glenn E. Sweitzer
Dover - Glenn E. Sweitzer, 75, entered into rest at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services Dallastown.
Born July 20, 1944 in York, he was a son of the late Harry D. and Mildred (Rodgers) Sweitzer.
Glenn retired in 2003 following 35 years of service for Harley Davidson where he worked as a bench press operator.
He enjoyed being with family, hunting and bowling.
Glenn is survived by a son, Scott E. Sweitzer of York; two daughters, Dawn J. Jones and husband, Mark of York and Brenda F. Stoner and husband, Corey of Mount Wolf; four grandchildren, Hunter and Noah Wagner, Courtney Jones and Madison Sweitzer; two brothers, Barry Sweitzer of York and Gerald Sweitzer of Red Lion; and a sister, Darlene Gotwalt of Dover.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Glenn's funeral at 12 noon and the viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens in Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Brenda K. Marin, pastor of Hayshire U.C.C. in York.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020